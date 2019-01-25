Jamal Adams, Skip Bayless Get In Twitter Feud Over Hit On Pat Patriot

In storylines we didn’t know we needed: New York Jets safety Jamal Adams was taken to task by FOX Sports 1 talking head Skip Bayless on Twitter.

By now you’ve probably seen the clip of Adams lighting up New England Patriots mascot Pat Patriot at Pro Bowl practice Wednesday. While there have been conflicting reports about if the hit actually sent the individual inside the costume to the hospital, it nonetheless garnered plenty of attention.

The move drew the ire of Bayless, however, who had some words for Adams on Twitter. Here’s the tweet that got everything started.

Just watched the video of Jamal Adams getting a running start & knocking down the Patriots mascot, then celebrating with Pro Bowl teammates. Hey, if you can't beat (or knock down) real Patriot players, guess you have to take it out on their mascot. Enjoy the Super Bowl, Jamal. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 24, 2019

That caused Adams to question where Bayless’ allegiance lies.

Skip, Please make up your damn mind! Are you a Pats fan or a Cowboys fan! Stop actin like drake switching sides every week! https://t.co/iOALcdzBW8 — Jamal Adams (@TheAdamsEra) January 24, 2019

Adams then added this in a standalone tweet.

C'mon! Don't make nothin into something! Life's too short! — Jamal Adams (@TheAdamsEra) January 24, 2019

Bayless — who *clearly* is a Dallas Cowboys fan — didn’t appreciate Adams’ remark.

Hey, @TheAdamsEra: No confusion here. I've long been a Cowboy fan. No fan of the Patriots or Belichick. But have long admired Brady as a clutch performer and leader. And I've always respected YOU till you ran over the Patriot mascot. YOU ARE BETTER THAN THAT, JAMAL Come on, man. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 24, 2019

To which Adams countered…

Skip! We’re having fun out here, giving the fans a show. Learn to live a little! Don’t make me bring Shannon out there to teach you a lesson! https://t.co/SPzlamA06k — Jamal Adams (@TheAdamsEra) January 25, 2019

Bayless and “Undisputed” co-host Shannon Sharpe then discussed the matter on Friday’s show, and it appears Adams appreciated what Sharpe had to offer.

I love it!!!!! Tell the Truth my brotha! https://t.co/uQvxrtC8xH — Jamal Adams (@TheAdamsEra) January 25, 2019

What a time to be alive.

