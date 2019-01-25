Jamal Adams, Skip Bayless Get In Twitter Feud Over Hit On Pat Patriot

In storylines we didn’t know we needed: New York Jets safety Jamal Adams was taken to task by FOX Sports 1 talking head Skip Bayless on Twitter.
By now you’ve probably seen the clip of Adams lighting up New England Patriots mascot Pat Patriot at Pro Bowl practice Wednesday. While there have been conflicting reports about if the hit actually sent the individual inside the costume to the hospital, it nonetheless garnered plenty of attention.
The move drew the ire of Bayless, however, who had some words for Adams on Twitter. Here’s the tweet that got everything started.
That caused Adams to question where Bayless’ allegiance lies.
Adams then added this in a standalone tweet.
Bayless — who *clearly* is a Dallas Cowboys fan — didn’t appreciate Adams’ remark.
To which Adams countered…
Bayless and “Undisputed” co-host Shannon Sharpe then discussed the matter on Friday’s show, and it appears Adams appreciated what Sharpe had to offer.
What a time to be alive.
