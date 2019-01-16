James Harrison Explains Why Patriots’ Tom Brady Is ‘Ultimate Teammate’

James Harrison faced Tom Brady a number of times when he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers that he was confident he wouldn’t like the New England Patriots quarterback when he signed with the team in 2017.

But Harrison quickly was proven wrong.

“Believe me, I wanted to hate this dude with a passion,” the former linebacker said during Tuesday’s episode of FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed.” “I get there and I’m like, ‘Dude, he’e the ultimate teammate.'”

So what exactly made Brady the “ultimate teammate?”

“I’m up there, and it was (during) the snowstorm they had. It was (a) crazy, crazy blizzard,” Harrison said. “Cats are like, ‘Man, we really got to go outside?’ Tom goes, ‘Hey, stop complaining. Let’s go.’ He takes off out there with just the little sleeves and all that for practice, like it was nothing.

“He’s the truth. I’m not going to lie.”

Harrison even told Brady he “wanted to hate” him, but Brady “just started laughing.”

While Steelers fans likely won’t agree with Harrison’s assessment of the 41-year-old quarterback, it certainly says a lot about Brady that even a former division rival couldn’t bring himself to hate him.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images