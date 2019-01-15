James Harrison Has Harsh Criticism Of Mike Tomlin Amid Antonio Brown Drama

The Pittsburgh Steelers, as one of their players aptly put it, very much have become the Kardashians of the NFL.

Littered with drama on seemingly an annual basis, things came to a head this season when Le’Veon Bell sat the entire campaign out, while Antonio Brown skipped out on the Steelers’ critical Week 17 matchup after a reported skirmish in practice with teammates.

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin long has been touted as a players coach, but there have been no shortage of times that narrative has buckled. And during an appearance Tuesday on FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed,” a former player of Tomlin’s took him to task.

James Harrison, who had a messy breakup with the Steelers in 2017, took a bit of a shot at Tomlin while explaining why the Steelers’ boss is a good, but not great, coach.

"I wouldn't put Mike Tomlin as great because I feel like a great coach

takes good players and does great things with them." — @jharrison9292 pic.twitter.com/wtT2QPHRD9 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 15, 2019

There’s certainly some logic behind Harrison’s sentiments, as the Steelers have underperformed quite a bit despite the slew of talent on the roster in the past few years. And if both Bell and Brown are to leave this offseason, it will be more talent squandered under Tomlin’s watch.

