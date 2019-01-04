Jaroslav Halak Preserves Bruins’ Lead With Sliding Save On Austin Czarnik

Jaroslav Halak didn’t have his sharpest night between the pipes against the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

But the 33-year-old netminder came up with the saves the Boston Bruins needed him to en route to a 6-4 victory at TD Garden. Halak made 33 saves, but none bigger than his sliding stop on Austin Czarnik’s shot off a cross-ice feed from Johnny Gaudreau to preserves the B’s 4-3 lead in the third period.

To see Halak’s stop, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images