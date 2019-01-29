Jarrod Saltalamacchia, World Series Winner With Red Sox, Retires From MLB

Jarrod Saltalamacchia is walking away from the diamond.

The veteran catcher announced Monday night via The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal that he’s retiring from Major League Baseball at age 33 after 12 seasons. Saltalamacchia enjoyed his most productive seasons as a member of the Boston Red Sox, for whom he played between 2010 and 2013 and helped win the World Series in his final campaign with the team.

Saltalamacchia also played for the Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers, Miami Marlins, Arizona Diamondbacks, Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers. However, he reserved special praise for Boston in his retirement announcement.

The Red Sox responded to Saltalamacchia’s retirement announcement with a photo montage and a word of gratitude.

“Salty” ends his career with a .232 batting average with 110 home runs and 381 RBIs.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images