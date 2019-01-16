Jason Whitlock Believes There’s ‘Only One Way’ Patriots Can Beat Chiefs

The New England Patriots are coming off an impressive divisional-round victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. They also defeated the Kansas City Chiefs during the regular season and boast arguably the greatest coach (Bill Belichick) and greatest quarterback (Tom Brady) in NFL history.

But the Chiefs, owners of the AFC’s No. 1 seed, still are the favorites for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium, and Jason Whitlock believes there’s only one way Kansas City will lose to New England with a trip to Super Bowl LIII on the line.

Whitlock explained Monday on FS1’s “Speak For Yourself” that he’s picking the Chiefs because of their advantages on both offense and defense. He believes the Patriots hold an edge in coaching, though, and remains skeptical about whether Chiefs coach Andy Reid will fold under pressure.

“There’s only one way the Kansas City Chiefs lose this game and that’s if Andy Reid does something silly.” @WhitlockJason on the Chiefs and Patriots matchup this weekend pic.twitter.com/NMHIWIDjLA — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) January 14, 2019

The Patriots defeated the Chiefs 43-40 back in Week 6, but that game was played at Gillette Stadium, where New England went undefeated this season. The Chiefs have an explosive offense, a defense that’s performed much better at home and their own momentum after blowing out the Indianapolis Colts 31-13 in the divisional round. This Sunday’s matchup could be a classic.

