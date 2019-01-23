Jason Whitlock Makes Very Bold Claim About Julian Edelman’s Value

Julian Edelman was nails for the New England Patriots in their AFC Championship Game win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

What else is new?

The Patriots wide receiver boasts an impressive playoff résumé, which he enhanced Sunday by catching seven passes for 96 yards, and has been a favorite target of quarterback Tom Brady for years. Some even wonder whether Edelman someday will earn enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Jason Whitlock took his praise to another level Wednesday, though, by declaring on FOX Sports 1’s “Speak For Yourself” that Edelman is more valuable than Antonio Brown, Odell Beckham Jr. and all of the other “diva receivers” wrapped together.

"Julian Edelman is more valuable than Antonio Brown, Odell Beckham Jr., and all the other diva receivers wrapped together." —@WhitlockJason pic.twitter.com/2SqfAexm4p — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) January 22, 2019

Whitlock: Undersized white slot receivers are more valuable than we give them credit for. @WhitlockJason pic.twitter.com/Rz6QKes015 — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) January 23, 2019

Look, Edelman is an excellent player who steps up under pressure. Only Jerry Rice (151) has more career playoff receptions than Edelman (105), who totaled nine catches for 151 yards in New England’s divisional-round win over the Los Angeles Chargers this season.

But it’s awfully bold to suggest Edelman is more valuable than Brown and/or Beckham, among others. After all, Edelman missed the entire 2017 season after tearing his ACL in the preseason, and the Patriots still advanced to the Super Bowl and scored 33 points in a losing effort against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Edelman has thrived while playing an important role in New England’s typically prolific offense. It’s just hard to totally buy into Whitlock’s stance given the amazing talent both Brown and Beckham possess.

Who’s to say they wouldn’t thrive catching passes from Tom Brady — hands-down the greatest quarterback of all time — if they played in New England’s system?

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images