Jason Whitlock Rocks Clown Suit After Losing $10K Bet On Patriots Vs. Chiefs

Jason Whitlock put his money where his mouth is Sunday in a move he now regrets.

Whitlock, who has doubted Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots throughout the 2018 NFL season, bet $10,000 on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. The Patriots defeated the Chiefs, who were three-point favorites, in overtime 37-31 to earn a spot in Super Bowl LIII.

Obviously, Whitlock wasn’t too thrilled about losing so much money. But he also realizes now more than ever that betting against the Patriots usually is a bad move, even when it appears they’re overmatched.

To properly convey his feelings, Whitlock wore a clown wig and nose this week on FS1’s “Speak For Yourself” and delivered a monologue heaping praise on Patriots coach Bill Belichick, whom he credits even more than Tom Brady for New England’s amazing dynasty.

Whitlock: Bill Belichick put me in a clown suit after beating my Chiefs. @WhitlockJason pic.twitter.com/srHilFLkR8 — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) January 21, 2019

Whitlock predicted back in September this would be the “season of destruction” for Belichick and the Patriots. He later apologized once New England found its stride, but that hasn’t stopped him from doubting the Patriots in the playoffs, much to his detriment.

Based on the lesson he learned Sunday, we probably shouldn’t expect Whitlock to bet on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. If he does, he might want to keep his wig and nose on standby, just in case.