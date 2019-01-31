Jayson Tatum Cracks Joke About Kyrie Irving Being His Coach In Rising Stars Game

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum won’t be the only Boston Celtic taking part in the Rising Stars game at the NBA’s All-Star Weekend, his coach will be too.

And no, it’s not Brad Stevens.

In the contest, two players are selected as honorary coaches, and Celtics star point guard Kyrie Irving was tabbed as the bench boss for the United States squad.

While any budding young star would be well-advised to take some notes from Irving, we’ll have to wait and see how well he’s able to coach players. Tatum acknowledged that it’ll be “pretty cool” to have Irving as his coach, then he cracked a little joke when asked if they had talked about the game yet.

“No, not yet,” Tatum said, “But he’s probably going to let me do whatever I want.”

For Irving’s sake, we hope they’re on the same page.

Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports