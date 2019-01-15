Jayson Tatum To Debut Futuristic Nike Shoes With Motorized Power Laces

Where Jayson Tatum leads, Nike hopes other basketball players will follow.

The Boston Celtics forward will debut new sneakers Wednesday at TD Garden that are certain to draw attention during the tilt with the Toronto Raptors, as they’ll feature a motorized, power-lacing technology that once belonged solely in the realm of science-fiction.

Introducing Nike Adapt BB. Power laces for the perfect fit. Pre-order now for a limited time only on https://t.co/bowoctlxR0 in the U.S. Arriving globally February 17: https://t.co/5cm5ou0XQC #nikeadapt pic.twitter.com/UDbUBK7HvK — Nike (@Nike) January 15, 2019

“Being one of the first athletes to wear the shoe and being picked as a representative of the future of Nike basketball means a lot,” Tatum said, according to Nike. “That the app allows the ability to put the shoe on and touch the button, change the colors, see the percentage on the battery … it’s just cool.”

While Tatum will be the first NBA player to wear the shoes in a game, the Nike Adapt BB, it remains to be seen whether he’ll be the last.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images