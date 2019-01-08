Jerry Remy Issues Positive Update On Health: ‘I’ve Had A Good Offseason’

Jerry Remy is starting the new year off in a positive direction.

NESN’s Boston Red Sox color analyst was diagnosed with cancer for the fifth time since 2008 in August, which caused him to step away from the broadcast booth while he received treatment.

Remy attended Boston’s World Series victory parade, where he announced he was “kicking cancer’s ass.” On Monday, the former Red Sox second baseman sat down with NESN’s Adam Pellerin and gave a very encouraging update on his health.

To hear from Remy, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.