JetBlue Roasts Falcons With Historic Patriots Super Bowl Flight Offer

JetBlue Airways won’t let old Super Bowl ghosts rest.

The airline company trolled the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night with a clever tweet that hearkened back to the team’s 34–28 loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. The Patriots trailed Atlanta 28-3 midway through the third quarter before mounting the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history and ultimately winning the game in overtime.

Here’s what JetBlue had to say Sunday night after the Patriots beat the Kansas City Chiefs 37-31 in overtime to clinch a berth in Super Bowl LIII, which will take place Feb. 3 in, you guessed it, Atlanta, Ga., at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Hey New England – we just added a few more flights to Atlanta for the big game. More than 3. Fewer than 28. https://t.co/D1BT2bY4z0 — JetBlue Airways (@JetBlue) January 21, 2019

The 28-3 score has been a running joke in the sports world for nearly two years, and JetBlue simply is joining the party with its tweet. JetBlue’s antics might ensure most Atlanta residents support the Los Angeles Rams over the Patriots in the big game, but we all know how effective Atlanta’s backing will be once the game kicks off.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images