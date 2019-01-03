Joakim Nordstrom Injury: Bruins Forward To Miss At Least 3 Weeks With Leg Injury

Joakim Nordstrom has surprisingly been one of the Boston Bruins’ more valuable players this season, but the Black and Gold must now face the reality of being without the veteran forward for about a month.

Nordstrom suffered a lower-body injury during Tuesday’s Winter Classic, and the Bruins on Thursday announced Nordstrom had fractured his fibula. He’ll be reevaluated in three weeks, the team said, which means it’s hard to say for sure when he’ll return.

Amid an injury-filled season, Nordstrom was called on to play a variety of roles for the B’s in his first campaign with Boston. Nordstrom has five goals and two assists in 39 games for Boston, averaging 14 minutes and 33 seconds of ice time per game, the second-most of his six-year NHL career.

Nordstrom’s biggest contributions might come on the penalty kill, where he’s averaging 1:42 of shorthanded ice time per game, which is second among B’s forwards behind only Patrice Bergeron.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images