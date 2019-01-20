New England Patriots

Josh Gordon Loved Julian Edelman’s Wacky AFC Title Game Hype Video

by on Sun, Jan 20, 2019 at 1:29PM

Josh Gordon and Julian Edelman apparently are big cartoon fans.

Prior to landing back on the commissioner’s exempt list, Gordon shared humorous cartoon videos on Instagram on the Fridays before New England Patriots games. So, it should come as no surprise that Gordon loves Edelman’s AFC Championship Game hype video.

Ahead of his team’s clash with the Kansas City Chiefs, Edelman shared a wacky, eclipse-themed cartoon.

Check it out:

A red moon rises. #LFG . . . 🎥 @frasermunden

And here’s Gordon’s reaction:

While it must hurt Gordon too see his teammates playing in the AFC title game without him, he nevertheless has shown support for the Patriots during their playoff run.

No word yet on how Gordon feels about Tom Brady’s star-studded hype video.

