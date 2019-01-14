Josh Gordon Praises Julian Edelman, Patriots With Instagram Post After Win

Josh Gordon may not be able to help the Patriots on the field as they prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, but he’s certainly making his voice heard for New England.

The wide receiver, who was suspended indefinitely in December for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement, watched the Patriots punch a ticket to Arrowhead Stadium where they’ll take on the No. 1 seeded Kansas City Chiefs with a trip to Super Bowl LIII on the line.

While it’s likely bittersweet for Gordon, he took to Instagram to show his support after New England dismantled the Los Angeles Chargers 41-28 in the AFC Divisional Game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

(You can see the post here.)

It’s no surprise he chose a picture featuring Julian Edelman. The wide receiver had a historic playoff game against Los Angeles with a nine-catch, 151-yard performance.

Gordon, 27, played in 11 games for New England and caught 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images