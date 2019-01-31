JuJu Smith-Schuster Wants The Steelers To ‘Stop All The Bullsh-t’

JuJu Smith-Schuster has had it with the drama surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Black and Yellow had a tumultuous end to the 2018 NFL season, to say the least. Between Le’Veon Bell’s year-long holdout to Antonio Brown’s benching in Pittsburgh’s Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, there always seemed to be something surrounding the team.

Now, the wide receiver is ready for all the drama to be resolved.

Smith-Schuster has been vocal about wanting Brown back on the team next year, and thinks the Steelers can be a championship-caliber team if they can bring Brown, as well as Bell back to Heinz Field. Smith-Schuster appeared on NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport’s podcast “RapSheet and Friends” on Wednesday and said he wants to keep the team together.

“I would have Le’Veon Bell as the running back – with James Conner,” Smith-Schuster said, as transcribed by theScore. “I’d have AB stay on the other side, and man, we’re winning the Super Bowl with the guys that we have, the guys that we keep. …

“For me, it’s more so like, man, let’s keep the guys on the team and let’s win the Super Bowl. Let’s stop all the bull—-.”

The 22-year-old certainly has the ultimate goal in mind and believes he knows what it takes to get there. And it’s hard to blame him for feeling this way, considering Smith-Schuster caught 111 passes totaling 1,426 yards while Brown continued to be a consistent force on the gridiron for Pittsburgh.

There’s no telling where Bell and Brown will end up come the 2019 campaign, but we do know Smith-Schuster wants everyone to be on the same page.

