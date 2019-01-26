Julian Edelman Calls AFC Title Win ‘Cute’; Super Bowl ‘Where The Real Fun Is’

FOXBORO, Mass. — After the New England Patriots outlasted the Kansas City Chiefs to win the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, NFL Films caught wide receiver Julian Edelman sharing a moment with rookie running back Sony Michel.

It was shown on “NFL Turning Point.”

“This is cute,” Edelman said. “We win that next one, that’s where the real fun is. That’s where you’ll always be a champion. This is cute. This is awesome. Don’t get me wrong. But the next one. Let’s go.”

The “next one” Edelman is referring to is Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams.

Edelman is a two-time Super Bowl champion. He’s set to play in his fourth Super Bowl after missing last year’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with a torn ACL.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports