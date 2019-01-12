Julian Edelman Hilariously Channels Queen In Patriots-Chargers Hype Post

Julian Edelman has taken his social media game to another level.

The New England Patriots receiver tweeted a graphic Friday depicting himself, Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and Bill Belichick as members of the band Queen on their album artwork for “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Edelman captioned the photo with “Bostonian Patsody” — a rather lame play on words, if you ask us.

Here’s Edelman’s hype photo (?) for Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers:

Scaramouch! Scaramouch! will you do the Fandango?!

The graphic does carry a bit of irony, as Queen, during the famous operatic section of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” declares that thunderbolts and lightning and “very very frightening.” Let’s hope the Patriots don’t share similar fear for Phillip Rivers and Co.

