Julian Edelman, Sean McVay Have Come Long Way Since Facing Off In College

When the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams square off on Super Sunday, it won’t be the first time Julian Edelman and Rams head coach Sean McVay have faced each other.

Before the two were on opposing sides in the Super Bowl, they faced off in college. Edelman played quarterback for the Kent State Golden Flashes and McVay played wide receiver for the Miami University (Ohio) RedHawks.

These two played each other in 2007 … they've come a long way since then. pic.twitter.com/TdWKPiKaAt — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 24, 2019

The two have come a long way since their last matchup in 2007. McVay never made it to the NFL as player, but he has quickly cemented himself as one of the best young coaches in the NFL. Edelman, on the other hand, was drafted by the Patriots and converted to a wide receiver and the rest is history.

Sean McVay vs. Julian Edelman. In 2007, it happened: pic.twitter.com/jMWoJvH8K6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 24, 2019

McVay’s RedHawks took home the “W” in 2007, despite a 260-yard passing, 92-yard rushing performance from No. 11. Maybe Edelman can return the favor on Feb. 3 when they meet again.

