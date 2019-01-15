New England Patriots

Julian Edelman Thanks Fans, Looks Ahead To Chiefs In Latest Instagram

by on Tue, Jan 15, 2019 at 1:11PM

Another day, another Julian Edelman social media post.

The New England Patriots receiver took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank fans for their roles in Sunday’s divisional-round win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Edelman also included what’s become a popular phrase in just a couple days: “On to Kansas City.”

Check out Edelman’s post below:

Home field advantage means something more at Gillette. Thank you for being the best fans in the league. 🙏 #OnToKC

Edelman had a balls-to-the-wall performance against the Chargers, and he’ll need to be similarly dominant Sunday if New England wants to knock off the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

The AFC Championship Game has a chance to be one of the coldest games in NFL history.

