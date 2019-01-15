Julian Edelman Thanks Fans, Looks Ahead To Chiefs In Latest Instagram

Another day, another Julian Edelman social media post.

The New England Patriots receiver took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank fans for their roles in Sunday’s divisional-round win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Edelman also included what’s become a popular phrase in just a couple days: “On to Kansas City.”

Check out Edelman’s post below:

Edelman had a balls-to-the-wall performance against the Chargers, and he’ll need to be similarly dominant Sunday if New England wants to knock off the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

The AFC Championship Game has a chance to be one of the coldest games in NFL history.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images