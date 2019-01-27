New England Patriots

Julian Edelman Trolls McCourty Twins With Weird Mario-Themed Cartoon

by on Sun, Jan 27, 2019 at 11:08AM

Julian Edelman’s social media game just keep getting weirder and weirder.

Prior to the AFC Championship Game, the New England Patriots receiver shared a bizarre, eclipse-themed cartoon hype video that definitely left some scratching their heads. And Edelman continued the cartoon theme Friday night when he shared a graphic likening Patriots defensive backs Devin and Jason McCourty to Mario and Luigi.

Check this out:

That’s actually pretty cool.

We can’t help but wonder whether Edelman is as intense playing video games as he is when he plays football with Tom Brady. While screaming until you’re red in the face works on the football field, it’s a tad annoying when you’re trying to game out with your friends.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties