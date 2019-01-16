Julian Edelman Urges Haters To ‘Bet Against’ Patriots In New Hype Video

The New England Patriots really are embracing this “us against the world” mentality ahead their AFC Championship Game matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

It started after Sunday’s divisional-round win over the Los Angeles Chargers when Tom Brady said “People think we suck,” and it continued Wednesday morning when Kyle Van Noy completely eliminated Max Kellerman.

And now, we have this new hype video from Julian Edelman:

This shtick already is getting old, but it’s clearly taking hold — just ask Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Still, it’s not hard to see why the Patriots and their fans are getting defensive, considering everyone keeps calling them cheaters.

