Julian Edelman’s ‘Severe Weather Alert’ Hype Video Is Pretty Awesome

Julian Edelman’s social media hype posts can be hit or miss.

His “Beat L.A.” hype video for Sunday’s playoff game was a hit, for example, while his play on Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” was kinda lame.

The New England Patriots receiver delivered the goods Sunday morning, however.

As you might have heard, Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round game between the Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers will be played in sub-freezing temperatures. And the bitter cold served as inspiration for Edelman’s latest hype video, which features creative use of the “severe weather alert” sound that everybody knows and loves.

Check this out:

Yeah, that was pretty sick.

Speaking of the cold, the Patriots seemingly reminded the Chargers of the frigid temperatures by conveniently placing a thermostat outside L.A.’s locker room. Of course, the possibility remains that we’re all making way too much out of weather, and not enough out of actual football.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images