Kasperi Kapanen’s Two-Point Night Not Enough To Lift Maple Leafs Vs. Bruins.

The Toronto Maple Leafs entered Saturday night without much production from Kasperi Kapanen over the last couple of weeks, as the second-line winger had not registered a point in each of the Leafs’ last six games.

Playing alongside Auston Matthews, Kapanen got off the skid Saturday with two assists in the second period, but it was not enough as the Boston Bruins erased a 2-1 deficit to win 3-2.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images