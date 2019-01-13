Bruins Breakaway Live

Kasperi Kapanen’s Two-Point Night Not Enough To Lift Maple Leafs Vs. Bruins.

Sat, Jan 12, 2019 at 11:02PM

The Toronto Maple Leafs entered Saturday night without much production from Kasperi Kapanen over the last couple of weeks, as the second-line winger had not registered a point in each of the Leafs’ last six games.

Playing alongside Auston Matthews, Kapanen got off the skid Saturday with two assists in the second period, but it was not enough as the Boston Bruins erased a 2-1 deficit to win 3-2.

To see how Kapanen’s numbers stack up against Brad Marchand’s, check out the video above from “Bruins Breakaway Live,” presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images

