Kevin Garnett Tells Hilarious Story About Playing Austin Rivers 1-On-1

If you had to pick between Austin Rivers in high school versus Kevin Garnett of the Boston Celtics in a 1-on-1 game to five, who would you chose? Well, the obvious answer here is Garnett, but Rivers didn’t see it that way.

As one of the most hyped high school players in the country at the time, Rivers was oozing with confidence to the point where he thought he could take on The Big Ticket. And he didn’t even walk up to the former MVP and ask to play a game. He simply rolled a ball to Garnett’s feet and said “check.”

Sheesh.

The 15-time All-Star, along with former Celtic Tony Allen, recounted the story when they visited the “Chris Vernon Show.”

Kevin Garnett and TA tell the story of Austin Rivers as a junior in HS showin up to a Celtics practice and challenging KG to a game of One-on-one. Whole show here- https://t.co/iGaDEHxwiS

Youtube link- https://t.co/uAhpDAGYOC pic.twitter.com/sZGWLmlWdk — Chris Vernon (@ChrisVernonShow) January 23, 2019

You’ve got to give it to Rivers for having the guts to take on Garnett at such a young age, but we definitely wouldn’t recommend challenging the “dragon.”

