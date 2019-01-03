Kevin McHale Unimpressed With LeBron James’ GOAT Comments

There are many people who believe LeBron James is the greatest of all time, including King James himself. The Los Angeles Lakers star confidently deemed himself the GOAT after he helped lead the Cleveland Cavaliers back from a 3-1 deficit in the 2016 NBA Finals to beat the Golden State Warriors.

While there’s no denying James is a phenomenal athlete and generational talent, Kevin McHale sees his statements as pure arrogance.

“That’s disrespectful to Bill Russell … Kareem Abdul-Jabbar … Michael (Jordan) … Larry (Bird) and Magic (Johnson),” the NBA legend said, as transcribed by Fox Sports. “You don’t need to say that about yourself. Let other people say that for you. It’s disrespectful to other players who came before you that were great, great players. You can’t compare eras … I didn’t like the way that sounded.”

McHale does make a good point even though James never played against any of the above names. Maybe if the 34-year-old hadn’t been so forthright then McHale would feel differently.

James has been out of the Los Angeles lineup since suffering a groin injury Christmas Day. There’s no timetable for his return.

