Kyle Van Noy Has Perfect Twitter Reaction To Patriots Win Vs. Chiefs

The New England Patriots haven’t exactly been shy about talking about their underdog mentality throughout these playoffs.

The Pats rode that dark horse mindset into the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium and used it to fuel a thrilling 37-31 overtime win. The triumph clinched New England’s third consecutive AFC title and booked a trip to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on Feb. 3, where they will face the Los Angeles Rams.

After Sunday’s win, Pats linebacker Kyle Van Noy posted a video to his Twitter account of him and his wife walking on the field in an empty Arrowhead.

“We love Pats Nation, we love everybody. We going back, baby. Three-time AFC champions,” Van Noy said.

The 27-year-old wasn’t done there, and it seems he and the Patriots are ready to continue embodying the underdog as they barrel toward the big game. Van Noy resisted the urge to call out the haters on Twitter.

I want to hand out so many L’ssss to people right now but we gunna just chill and enjoy this one! One more to go! Let’s get it! — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) January 21, 2019

He did manage to call out one person, Patriots super hater Max Kellerman of ESPN, also tagging Tedy Bruschi in the tweet.

He capped off his tweet with one closing rallying call.

It’s going to be a fun two weeks.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images