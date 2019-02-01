Kyle Van Noy Hilariously Roasts Rob Gronkowski After TE Invades His Press Conference

Rob Gronkowski faced an onslaught of questions during the last few days of media availability ahead of Super Bowl LIII, many of which were about retirement.

The New England Patriots’ star tight end admitted after their Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last year that he contemplated hanging up his cleats. And though he returned and the Pats are back on the biggest stage, Gronkowski again is being peppered with questions about if Sunday’s game in Atlanta against the Los Angeles Rams will be his last.

Though Gronkowski has had a good time cracking jokes about the incessant retirement inquiries, a teammate of his roasted him about it Thursday afternoon.

Gronkowski, ever the prankster, invaded linebacker Kyle Van Noy’s media availability. After responding to an inaudible question from the tight end by laughing and saying “I kick your ass at practice,” Van Noy had a pretty good way of shooing Gronk away.

“Go to your station and deal with a bunch of retirement questions,” Van Noy said.

You can watch the scene here.

With media availability now over for the next few days, the next time Gronkowski will have to deal with retirement questions will be after Sunday’s game.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images