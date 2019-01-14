Kyler Murray Rumors: Two-Sport Star Wants ‘Big-Time Money’ In Baseball

Football or baseball?
That is the question Kyler Murray faces.
The two-sport star is fresh off a Heisman Trophy campaign with the Oklahoma Sooners that raised his stock with NFL franchises. Murray also signed a minor-league contract with the Athletics after Oakland took him with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Amateur Draft that included a $4.66 million signing bonus and an agreement that allowed the 21-year-old to return to Norman for his junior season on the gridiron with the Sooners. Until recently, it was expected that Murray report to Arizona this spring to begin his baseball career.
But Murray’s stock has never been higher, and a career in the NFL is certainly a possibility, with some projecting the quarterback as a first-round pick, and possibly a Tom Brady replacement for the New England Patriots. The A’s last week said they expected Murray to declare for the NFL Draft by Monday’s deadline.
But that won’t happen without a final push from the Athletics to keep the Bedford, Texas, native in baseball.
According to multiple reports, The A’s met with Murray in Dallas on Sunday.
MLB also got involved in the talks.
And it appears that Murray is going to milk the situation for all it is worth, and is asking for a major raise, according to WFAA’s Mike Leslie.
But it seems MLB is equally prepared to consider all options to keep Murray in baseball, a sport that is increasingly desperate to grow star players. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that the league will consider allowing Murray to sign a major-league deal, which would allow the A’s to exceed the cap that is put on recently-drafted players.
It is, to say the least, a complicated situation. But’s an equally rare occurrence that an athlete be this sought-after by two different sports. Whether Murray opts for a career in baseball or football, it seems he is about to run into a bunch of money.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images
