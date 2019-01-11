Kyler Murray To Patriots? CBS Sports Predicts New England Will Draft Oklahoma QB

Kyler Murray hasn’t even officially declared for the 2019 NFL Draft and the Oklahoma quarterback already is the heir apparent to Tom Brady.

Well, not really. At least, not yet.

The 2018 Heisman Trophy winner wowed college football fans by accounting for 54 total touchdowns and leading the 12-2 Sooners to a berth in the College Football Playoff. Murray, who was drafted by the Oakland Athletics last summer, was expected to join them in spring training, but now he reportedly could test the NFL waters.

With Murray reportedly expected to throw his hat into the ring before Monday’s deadline, speculation of where he would be drafted and if he could be taken No. 1 overall already has begun.

Since it’s #MockDraftSZN, it was only a matter of time before one of the draft experts projected Murray landing with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

In CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso’s latest mock draft, he predicts the Patriots will find their quarterback of the future in the 5-foot-9ish signal-caller from Bedford, Texas.

Via Trapasso:

Bill Belichick has made a career out of staying well ahead of the curve and inventing new ways to manufacture offensive production. Is it time for him to draft Tom Brady’s heir apparent? Murray has a lot more pocket passing skills than you’d expect for a small, athletic quarterback.

Murray also was linked to New England on Thursday when it was speculated the Arizona Cardinals could trade current franchise quarterback Josh Rosen to the Patriots and select Murray with the top pick in the draft since new head coach Kliff Kingsbury has an affinity for the electric QB.

Will the Pats select Murray? It’s doubtful, but we’ve another three months of mock drafts so strap in.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images