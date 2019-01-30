Kyrie Irving Injury: Brad Stevens Gives Update On Guard’s Left Hip Strain

BOSTON — For the second straight game the Boston Celtics will be without their star point guard, but there doesn’t appear to be much major concern.

Kyrie Irving missed Monday’s win over the Brooklyn Nets with a left hip strain, and after initially being listed as doubtful for Wednesday’s tilt with the Charlotte Hornets, the point guard was downgraded to out a few hours before tip-off.

Prior to Wednesday’s game, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens confirmed Irving would be unavailable against the Hornets, but that his status remains day-to-day.

“He feels better,” Stevens said. “Hopefully he’ll be available if not Friday, soon thereafter.”

The Celtics will visit the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Friday. Stevens indicated that he hasn’t spoken to anybody about if Irving would travel or not, but he was optimistic.

“I have not gotten into that with anybody, I’m guessing that he’s traveling,” Stevens said. “We’ll reevaluate Friday morning.”

Wednesday will mark the eighth game this season Irving has been inactive.

