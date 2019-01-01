Kyrie Irving Injury: Celtics Star Suffers Scratched Eyes In Loss To Spurs

Kyrie Irving might have some trouble keeping his eyes on the prize in the coming days.

Boston Celtics guard suffered scratched eyes Monday night in the fourth quarter his team’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The injury occurred when Spurs forward Marco Belinelli inadvertently caught Irving with an elbow, sending the star guard to the ground in pain.

After the game, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens offered the following updated on Irving:

Brad Stevens says Kyrie Irving has a scratched eye and he will be put on antibiotics. Unknown as to how it will affect him in the days to come. — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) January 1, 2019

There’s no such thing as a “good injury,” but it certainly sounds like Irving dodged a bullet. When you’re talking about someone’s eyes, you’re looking at millimeters of difference between a minor ailment and something far more serious.

Irving offered this (slightly NSFW) quote on the play with Belinelli:

When asked which eye was scratched, #Celtics Kyrie Irving said both eyes. "He smacked the shit out of me." — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) January 1, 2019

As for the Celtics, they suffered yet another disappointing defeat, as the Spurs scored 46 third-quarter points to erase a halftime deficit.

Boston now is an underwhelming 21-15 on the season.

Thumbnail photo via Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports Images