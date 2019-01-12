Liverpool Vs. Brighton: Reds Extend Premier League Lead With 1-0 Victory

Liverpool returned to their winning ways and extended their lead in the Premier League with a 1-0 victory at Brighton and Hove Albion secured by Mohamed Salah’s penalty kick.

The No. 11 broke the deadlock five minutes into the second half at Amex Stadium, converting the spot-kick after being fouled in front of the Reds’ traveling supporters.

And the strike was enough for Jürgen Klopp’s men to collect all three points and register their first success of 2019, before nearest rivals Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur play in the coming days.

Thumbnail photo via Liverpool FC