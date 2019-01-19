Liverpool Vs Crystal Palace Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

A game against Crystal Palace represents the perfect opportunity for Liverpool to demonstrate the strength of its fortress.

The Eagles will visit the Reds on Saturday at Anfield in a Premier League Round 23 game. Liverpool will enter the contest with a four-point lead atop the Premier League standings and can extend its advantage over Manchester City to seven points with a win over Crystal Palace.

Liverpool has won six consecutive league games at Anfield and hasn’t lost in 31 home outings, dating back to Crystal Palace’s April 2017. It’s Liverpool’s second-longest home unbeaten run in league play in club history.

Crystal Palace will rely on a pair of familiar faces to break Liverpool’s stronghold: former Reds manager Roy Hodgson, who won just seven of his 20 games as Anfield boss in 2010-11, and ex-LFC striker Christian Benteke, who scored just 10 goals in 42 games during his one-season stint with the club in 2015-16.

NBC Sports Network will broadcast Liverpool versus Crystal Palace. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Sat. Jan. 19, at 10 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com