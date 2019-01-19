Liverpool Vs. Crystal Palace: Reds Pull Off Thrilling 4-3 Victory

Liverpool strengthened their advantage at the top of the Premier League table with a dramatic 4-3 victory over Crystal Palace at Anfield on Saturday.

In a hard-fought encounter, Andros Townsend gave the Eagles the lead 34 minutes in when he finished off a counter-attack by converting Wilfried Zaha’s low cross from close range.

Mohamed Salah equalized immediately after the restart, touching in Virgil van Dijk’s deflected strike, before Roberto Firmino put them in front moments after.

James Tomkins headed in a leveler from a corner just after the hour; however, Salah claimed his second when he tapped in from on the line after Julian Speroni had misjudged James Milner’s cross.

Milner was shown a second yellow card with a minute of normal time left to play following a challenge on Zaha, but Palace’s hopes of salvaging a point were ended when Sadio Mane netted in stoppage time.

There was still time for Max Meyer to reduce the deficit for Roy Hodgson’s side, though, but the Reds held on to go seven points clear ahead of Manchester City’s trip to Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Liverpool FC