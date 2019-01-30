Liverpool Vs Leicester City Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Liverpool can announce itself as Premier League title favorites by staying true to form.

Liverpool will host Leicester City on Wednesday at Anfield in a Premier League Round 24 game. Victory over Leicester City will extend Liverpool’s lead atop the Premier League standings to seven points over second-place Manchester City. Meanwhile, the Foxes will try to beat the Reds and jump from 10th to eighth place in the standings.

Recent results suggest the Reds are a safe bet to win. They’re enjoying a seven-game home winning streak in the Premier League and haven’t lost at Anfield in their last 32 outings in the top flight.

Meanwhile, Leicester has lost four of its last five games in all competitions, and another setback might make the pressure on under-fire manager Claude Puel unbearable.

No broadcaster are airing Liverpool versus Leicester in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Wed. Jan. 30, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports Gold

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com