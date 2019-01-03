Lonzo Ball Endorses This Ex-UCLA Basketball Star For Bruins’ Coaching Job

The one year Lonzo Ball played for UCLA apparently qualifies him to opine on the future of its basketball team.

The Los Angelels Lakers point guard publicly urged UCLA to hire Earl Watson as head coach of its men’s basketball team. Ball told reporters on Wednesday Watson’s connection to the school and his experience as an NBA coach makes him the standout candidate for the vacant position.

“I know Earl personally,” Ball said told reporters, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “I think he has coaching experience in the league. Obviously he went there, he’s alumni, so I think he’s a good fit.”

Watson played for UCLA between 1997 and 2001 before embarking on a 13-year NBA career. He joined the Phoenix Suns’ coaching staff in 2015 and was promoted to head coach in February 2016. However, his tenure on the Suns’ bench lasted until just under two years, as he the Suns fired him early last season.

Ball came to know Watson during his regular visits to UCLA, and that personal touch won his backing for in the race for the UCLA job.

“I know he’s in the practice facility all the time in the summer working with guys and helping teams out,” Ball said. “I just know him personally off the court. He’s helped me with a few things off the court businesswise. I think he’s a good person for the job.”

UCLA fired Steve Alford on Monday, and Murry Bartow now is in charge on an interim basis. The Bruins probably haven’t sought Ball’s opinion on who should be their next coach yet. Now they already should know for whom he’s vouching.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images