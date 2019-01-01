College Football

LSU Vs. UCF Live Stream: Watch Fiesta Bowl Online

by on Tue, Jan 1, 2019 at 12:23PM

Are you ready for some new year’s bowling, college football fans?

No. 11 LSU will take on No. 8 UCF in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz. The Tigers enter the game 9-3, while the Knights are looking to put the finishing touches on a second straight undefeated season.

Is UCF legit? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how you can watch the Fiesta Bowl online:

When: Tuesday, Jan. 1, at 1 p.m. ET
Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties