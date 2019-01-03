Man City Vs Liverpool Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

The eyes of the soccer world turn to Manchester, England, for a potential Premier League title decider.

Liverpool will visit Manchester City on Thursday at Etihad Stadium in a Premier League Round 21 game between the first- and third-place teams in the top flight. Reigning champion Manchester City will fall 10 points behind Liverpool with loss, but a win for the home team will cut Liverpool’s lead to just four points.

Manchester City’s 5-0 home win over Liverpool last season was its only victory over the Reds in their last 11 meetings in all competitions. Liverpool only has grown in strength since then, and viewers shouldn’t expect Manchester City to overrun a team which has conceded just eight goals in 20 Premier League games this season.

NBC Sports network will broadcast Manchester City vs Liverpool. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Thursday, Jan. 3, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com