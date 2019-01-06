Manny Machado Rumors: Most Around MLB Believe Star Will Sign With This Team

It’s been an awfully slow Major League Baseball offseason thanks in large part to the lack-of-urgency from Manny Machado and Bryce Harper.

Machado and Harper undoubtedly are the most coveted players on the free-agent market, as both are poised to rake in monumental money whenever they decide to sign the dotted line.

Machado reportedly told interested clubs he wouldn’t make a decision until after Jan. 1, and he’s still yet to agree to a deal five days into the new year. But while a delayed decision typically would build suspense, those around the league apparently have a good idea where the superstar shortstop will end up.

Yankees are working on pen as they await word on Machado. Chisox and Phillies also waiting. No team is believed at 300M. If all are in 200-250 range and that’s possible (perhaps philly is a little higher, tho that is unknown), fwiw most around game still believe Machado picks NYY — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 5, 2019

The Chicago White Sox reportedly have made a formal offer to Machado, while the Phillies allegedly have targeted the four-time All-Star as their primary focus on the open market. But with Machado-Yankees chatter growing by the day, Philadelphia might be preparing to make a run at Harper instead.

If Machado does end up taking his talents to the Bronx, the Yankees will boast one of the most powerful lineups for years to come.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports