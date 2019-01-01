Manny Machado To Yankees? Free Agent Offers Possible Clue On Instagram

If Manny Machado wants to keep his free agency plans a secret, he’s not doing a very good job.

The superstar shortstop remains unsigned as the Major League Baseball offseason continues to drag on at an embarrassingly uninteresting pace. But Machado, who reportedly will decide between the New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox and Philadelphia Phillies, indicated he plans to sign after the new year, so his decision might be just around the corner.

And if Instagram follows are worth anything (they’re probably not), Machado soon will take his talents to the Bronx.

The 26-year-old recently followed the YES Network, the broadcast home of the Yankees, on Instagram. He also has followed a slew of Yankees players.

Check out these tweets:

fwiw, Manny Machado has started following YES Network, the Yankees' station, on instagram. could be a sign. or could be nothing. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 1, 2019

Accounts Manny Machado now follows on Instagram. See some familiar faces, #Yankees fans?! pic.twitter.com/rF85spiRlO — Chris Dixon (@cdixon25) January 1, 2019

Hmm…

For reasons unclear, Machado since has unfollowed the YES Network. MLB reporter Jon Heyman has a theory, however.

Fwiw (maybe not much), Manny Machado has now unfollowed Yes Network on instagram. Doesn’t want to lose leverage with Yankees? Changed his mind? Or just having fun? #yanks #phils #chisox — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 1, 2019

Again, there’s a great chance we’re making something out of nothing. But Machado’s social media activity nevertheless is curious.

As for Bryce Harper, the other marquee free agent still on the market, he reportedly is not in the Yankees’ plans — though it’s admittedly hard to believe that.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images