Manny Machado’s Agent Calls Out MLB Writers For ‘Reckless’ Reports

Manny Machado’s agent put his foot down Wednesday.

There have been multiple reports in recent days about the White Sox’s interest in Machado and what type of contract Chicago offered the superstar infielder in free agency.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Monday that Machado received an eight-year offer from the White Sox, but his colleague, Buster Olney, and USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale since have refuted that report. Olney reported Wednesday the White Sox’s offer is for $175 million over seven years.

Machado’s agent, Dan Lozano of MVP Sports Group, obviously has been keeping tabs on these rumors, and he evidently isn’t too pleased about what he’s been reading.

Lozano issued the following statement Wednesday, after Olney’s report, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand:

Dan Lozano of MVP Sports Group, the agent for Manny Machado, released the following statement regarding recent reports: pic.twitter.com/MmKy9doaFz — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 16, 2019

Using the media as a negotiating tool isn’t anything new. It’s rare to see an agent release a statement with such a firm denial, though. And it’s even rarer to see an agent call out two established writers by name.

Nevertheless, Machado’s free agency — and the free agency of fellow superstar Bryce Harper — is one of the biggest storylines of the Major League Baseball offseason, so it’s hard to imagine Lozano’s statement will suppress much speculation or stop additional rumors from circulating.

Machado, a four-time All-Star, spent his first six-plus seasons with the Baltimore Orioles before landing with the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to the 2018 MLB trade deadline. The 26-year-old hit .297 with 37 home runs, 107 RBIs and a .905 OPS this past season.

