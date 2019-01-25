Marcus Morris Had NSFW Reaction To DeMarcus Cousins Signing With Warriors

The Golden State Warriors were already a powerhouse when they went and added another weapon to their superstar team in DeMarcus Cousins.

Cousins’ offseason earning potential was limited after a brutal Achilles injury sidelined him for months, but he ultimately took a massive pay cut to join the defending NBA champion Warriors, signing a one-year, $5.3 million contract in July.

Ahead of Saturday night’s matchup with the Warriors, Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris shared his reactions to the signing with The Athletic’s Jay King. Morris, who is good friends with Cousins, told King he’s happy to see him have success since making his Golden State debut on Jan. 18. But he still might not be over the shock of seeing the former All-Star sign with the powerhouse Warriors, reportedly choosing Golden State over Boston.

“I was like, ‘F—,’” Morris told King. “‘How did they even get him?”

Cousins’ return presents even more difficulty for the Celtics on Saturday night, but Morris sounds like he’s up to the challenge.

“There’s no question we can compete against them,” Morris said. “I think that we probably match up with them better than anybody in the league. Just having like names, top to bottom, we’re probably right there with them. And they know that.”

Morris added: “I think it’s going to be a good game. Well, I know it’s going to be a good game. And you know how we do. When we play against somebody good, we step up to the challenge.”

The veteran forward, however, probably hopes Cousins continues his trend of picking up quick fouls in Saturday night’s showdown. Cousins, who fouled out in his debut last Friday, has committed 12 fouls in three games.

“He’s been fouling like a motherf—–, but I’m happy to see him out there and get going,” Morris told King.

The Celtics take on the Warriors on Saturday night at TD Garden. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

