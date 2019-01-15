Marcus Morris Questions Celtics’ Identity After Sloppy Loss To Nets

It certainly hasn’t been the year most expected from the Celtics and now in the midst of a three-game losing streak, one player in particular even is questioning Boston’s identity.

The C’s lost to the Brooklyn Nets 109-102 on Monday night at Barclays Center. The score doesn’t dictate just how lopsided the loss was, specifically the third quarter.

Marcus Morris, who was one of Boston’s better players in the loss, didn’t seem too thrilled with his team’s performance.

Marcus Morris: "It’s tough to win four straight and then lose three straight. I’d be lying if I said we knew our identity." — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) January 15, 2019

He certainly makes a valid point. While the Celtics have solid wins against the Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers, they’ve suffered losses against the Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons, to name a few.

The competition doesn’t get any easier for Boston as it welcomes Kawhi Leonard and the Eastern Conference-leading Toronto Raptors to TD Garden on Wednesday night. If the Celtics can, again, begin to string together some quality wins, maybe their identity will come more into focus.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports