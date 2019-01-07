Marcus Smart Knocks Down 13 Consecutive 3-Pointers After Celtics Practice

Marcus Smart isn’t exactly known as a pure shooter, but he looked like the second coming of Ray Allen on Sunday afternoon.

As is customary after Boston Celtics practice, players hung around afterwards for a shooting competition. The Celtics guard didn’t just knock down a few 3-pointers, he hit 13 straight triples, sending his teammates into a frenzy.

(You can check out the scene here)

Of course, Smart has been chastised throughout his career for his struggles shooting from distance, coupled with the fact that he can help but shoot from deep more than he probably should. The 24-year-old is a career 29.8-percent shooter from beyond the arc, but has improved this year, shooting at a 33.8-percent clip so far. If that holds, it will be a career high for the fifth-year pro.

The Celtics still are finding their form, and offensive efficiency isn’t something that’s been consistent so far. Because of that, suffice to say the C’s sure would benefit from Smart heating up as a shooter with regularity.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports