Martellus Bennett Has Interesting Take On Rob Gronkowski Retirement Rumors

Martellus Bennett walked away from the NFL after last season, concluding a 10-year career that peaked with a Super Bowl title in 2016.

Bennett’s former New England Patriots teammate, fellow tight end Rob Gronkowski, is about to complete his ninth year in the league. Many around the football world believe it will be his last, though Gronkowski himself won’t offer any confirmation on that until after Super Bowl LIII on Sunday.

As someone who recently had to make the same decision Gronkowski soon will face, Bennett was able to provide an interesting perspective on his ex-teammate’s current situation during an interview with NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava on Super Bowl Radio Row in Atlanta.

“I think retirement is less about the game and more about life,” Bennett said. “When I made the decision, it was more about, what else did I want out of life? What else did I want to do with my life? And if he’s at the point where he wants to do more than just playing sports and more than just playing this game and he wants to go experience things — I think that Gronk’s going to go live a fulfilled life, and if it’s time to walk away from football to fulfill the rest of it, I think he will.

“But I don’t really think it comes down to anything else besides, ‘What do I want out of life at this point in time? Is football what I want to do every single day, or do I just really, really want to go chase these other passions and dreams of mine?’”

Bennett also discussed why he’s loving the retired life and explained what continues to motivate another of his former Patriots teammates, quarterback Tom Brady. Check out the full interview in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports