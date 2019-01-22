Massachusetts Brewery Pays Homage To Tom Brady’s NSFW Quote On Cans

Tom Brady’s legacy knows no bounds. The 41-year-old New England Patriots quarterback has been immortalized as one of the greatest to ever play the game.

And now, one of Brady’s most recent viral quotes will live on forever on the bottom of a craft beer can.

Tree House Brewing Co., based in Charlton, Mass., printed “BADDEST MF-ER ON THE PLANET” on the bottom of 26,000 cans on Tuesday, according to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates.

The great @TreeHouseBrewCo in Charlton, Massachusetts is paying home to Tom Brady by printing this label on the bottom of 26,000 cans today. pic.twitter.com/hcMrDaazKE — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 22, 2019

The quote surfaced based on a conversation NFL Network reporter Mike Giardi had with a Patriots staffer, Brady walked into the team facility earlier in the week prior to the AFC Championship and declared, “I am the baddest mother****** on the planet.”

Brady punched his ninth Super Bowl ticket by leading the Pats to a 37-31 overtime victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Patriots will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3 Atlanta.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images