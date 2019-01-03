Patriots’ Jason McCourty Finally Gets Long-Awaited Playoff Opportunity

After 10 years in the NFL, Jason McCourty finally will get his chance to see the postseason.

The New England Patriots cornerback will make his playoff debut Jan. 13 at Gillette Stadium in the AFC Divisional Round. McCourty spent the first eight years of his career with the Tennessee Titans before spending the 2017 campaign with the Cleveland Browns.

While McCourty has yet to perform under the bright lights of the postseason, NESN’s Courtney Cox and Matt Chatham don’t believe that will have an impact on his performance.

