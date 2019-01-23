Metallica Congratulates Mariano Rivera On Hall Of Fame Election

The Baseball Writers Association is not the only group that believes Mariano Rivera is a unanimous selection for the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Rivera on Tuesday became the first player ever to receive 100 percent of the vote on a Hall of Fame ballot, and will be inducted into the hallowed museum at Cooperstown on July 21 alongside Roy Halladay, Edgar Martinez and Mike Mussina.

After the class was announced, Rivera received congratulations from Metallica, who noted they also unanimously would have voted for the legendary closer. Rivera became synonymous throughout his career for entering games to Metallica’s hit “Enter Sandman.”

Hey Mo, we've got some old friends that wanted to say congrats. pic.twitter.com/enlwrVpaCc — Cut4 (@Cut4) January 22, 2019

Rivera is regarded as the greatest closer of all time and is known for his treacherous cutter. He recorded 652 saves over 19 seasons.

If anyone was worthy of a unanimous selection, it would be “The Sandman.”

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images