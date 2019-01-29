Mike Francesa’s Stupid Take On Tom Brady’s GOAT Status Will Leave You Speechless

As far as hills to die on go, the “Tom Brady isn’t the GOAT” plot of land isn’t exactly the best place to make your last stand.

And yet here we stand, in the year of our Lord 2019, with people like Mike Francesa still trying to make the ridiculous case that the New England Patriots quarterback isn’t the best to ever sling it.

The New York radio host is known for insufferably bad takes, but the one he unleashed Monday qualifies as an all-time dope moment.

First, the original take.

“Here’s why I say you can say he’s among (the greatest quarterbacks), but you can’t declare him,” Francesa said after being challenged by a caller for his dope take, via WEEI. “He’s not the best everyday quarterback –– (Peyton) Manning was. He’s not the best postseason quarterback –– (Joe) Montana was.”

We’re sure you’re already shaking your head at this nonsense, but don’t worry it gets better.

Mike in Montclair called in to blast Francesa for saying Montana, who went 4-0 in Super Bowls, is better than Brady, who is 5-3 and will play in his ninth Super Bowl on Sunday. Montana went 12-7 in postseason games outside of the Super Bowl and lost four times in the first round, as Mike tried to articulate, but Francesa couldn’t grasp Mike’s sound logic.

Mike Francesa is called out by Mike in Montclair for his ongoing, absurd assertion that Tom Brady can never be regarded as the best QB ever because he had the nerve to lose in the Super Bowl. That tends to happen when you go to nine of them. pic.twitter.com/SlBWInkm1h — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) January 28, 2019

Woof.

Brady will look to win his sixth Super Bowl title when the Patriots face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday in Atlanta.

